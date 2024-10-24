Barack Obama and Eminem energize Detroit rally with rap beats

At a recent campaign rally in Detroit, rap legend Eminem made a powerful appearance, sharing the stage with none other than former President Barack Obama.

The event, part of the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, featured several prominent figures, but it was a shared moment between Eminem and Barack Obama that captured the audience’s attention.

The rally, held in Eminem’s hometown, already had big names. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin, and other local leaders addressed the crowd before the rapper took the stage. Eminem, whose music has often echoed political and social issues, walked out to the energizing beat of his Grammy-winning song, “Not Afraid.”

“Detroit! What up doe!” Eminem greeted his city, radiating pride. His speech was brief but powerful, reminding everyone of the significance of the election. “The city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me,” he said, urging people to vote.

Eminem highlighted how vital it is to use one’s voice and warned against the dangers of an America where expressing opinions might invite retribution. He praised Vice President Harris for upholding the freedoms that allow people to speak their minds. He then introduced President Obama, setting the stage for an unexpected, unforgettable moment.

As Obama stepped up to the podium, Eminem’s iconic 2002 Oscar-winning track, “Lose Yourself,” filled the venue. Known for his deep connection to music, especially hip-hop, Obama didn’t hesitate to acknowledge his admiration for the rapper. In a humorous nod to the crowd, he recited the famous opening lines: “My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy…”

“I thought Eminem was going to perform,” Obama joked. “I was ready to jump out. Love me some Eminem.”

Eminem’s support for the Democratic ticket comes as no surprise. The rapper has a long history of voicing his opinions on political matters, often using his platform to criticize Republican leaders.

Back in 2020, he endorsed the Biden-Harris campaign, even allowing “Lose Yourself” to be featured in a campaign ad. His sharp criticism of Donald Trump was particularly well-known, starting with a blistering freestyle rap titled “The Storm” at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, where he attacked Trump’s policies and supporters.

Eminem’s activism has been consistent. In 2023, he famously sent a cease-and-desist letter to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, demanding that he stop using “Lose Yourself” at campaign events. This move was reminiscent of his 2004 critiques of then-president George W. Bush, which he expressed through songs like “Mosh” and “We As Americans” from his album “Encore.”