Debbie Nelson, Eminem’s mother, passes away after lung cancer battle

Debbie Nelson, the mother of renowned rapper Eminem, has passed away at the age of 69. Nelson died on the evening of Monday, December 2, in St. Joseph, Missouri, due to complications from lung cancer. The news was confirmed by a representative for Eminem, with TMZ first reporting her death.

Nelson’s illness was publicly out in September, with multiple outlets covering her health struggles. Born in 1955 on a military base in Kansas, Nelson grew up in what she described as a “large dysfunctional family,” as detailed in her 2008 memoir, ‘My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem’.

Her parents separated before she turned ten, leaving her, as the eldest of five siblings, to shoulder significant responsibilities.

At just 16, Nelson married Eminem’s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. The couple welcomed their son two years later, in 1972.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, rose to fame as one of the most iconic rappers in music history, but his relationship with his mother was often tumultuous and publicly scrutinized.

The friction between mother and son became widely known through Eminem’s music. In his 2002 hit “Cleanin’ Out My Closet,” the rapper openly criticized Nelson, which led her to sue him for $11 million, alleging defamation.

Although the court ruled in her favor, Nelson received only $25,000 in damages, with her net payout shrinking to approximately $1,600 after legal fees.

Despite their rocky history, Debbie Nelson expressed hope for reconciliation in a 2008 interview with ‘The Village Voice’. “There’s hope for everybody,” she said. “It’s a matter of swallowing your pride. It’s like a cashed check—it’s over, it’s done. You need to move on.”

Signs of healing emerged in 2013 when Eminem released the song “Headlights.” Fans interpreted the lyrics as an apology to Nelson, with lines such as, ‘“I’m mad I didn’t get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad.”’

In later years, Nelson showed support for her son from a distance. When Eminem got into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she shared a heartfelt congratulatory message online. “Marshall, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction,” she said in a since-deleted video. “I’m very, very proud of you.”

Eminem’s father, who had gone missing since childhood, passed away in 2019 at the age of 67. Nelson is survived by her two sons, Eminem and Nathan Mathers.