Rapper Eminem dropped his 11th album Music to be Murdered By as a surprise to all across the world.

This is the second time that the Detroit rapper released the album without any prior announcement.

Music to be Murdered By is a follow-up to the 2018 release Kamikaze and features collaborations with artists like Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Anderson, .Paak and the late Juice WRLD.

Eminem took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “It’s your funeral…”

What intrigued many was the album’s cover art which is modelled after the one and only album Alfred Hitchcock ever released. There is also one track, called “Alfred”, which features a 30-second-clip of the filmmaker in conversation.

Eminem like Hitchcock poses on the cover of the album with a hatchet and a pistol pointed top his head.

After his political comments in last album, Kamikaze, Music to be Murdered By became controversial after its release because of lyrics in the song, “Unaccommodating”.

The reference to the bombing in Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert finds a mention in “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

Eminem also released a video for the song “Darkness” from the album.

The video pays homage to the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting in Las Vegas. A gunman had opened fire from his hotel room, killing 58 people before killing himself.

Eminem’s album ends as Hitchcock’s had done with the filmmaker saying,”If you haven’t been murdered, I can only say better luck next time. If you have been, goodnight, wherever you are.”