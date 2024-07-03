Eminem announces new album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ with trailer

Eminem is back with a thrilling announcement: his 12th studio album, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce),” will drop on July 12. The news came with a spine-chilling trailer that is sure to grab attention.

On Monday, July 1, Eminem shared the album’s release date through a shocking and eerie video clip, posted with the caption, “OH SH*T!!! THE DEATH OF SLIM SHADY (COUP DE GR CE) 7/12.” The trailer, true to Slim Shady’s provocative style, begins with a disturbing scene of a woman in labor. The tension rises as the baby is initially unresponsive, until a few slaps from the doctor revive it. However, relief turns into horror as the baby opens its eyes, revealing pitch-black irises.

As the room erupts in shock and the newborn sprouts horns, the suspense is palpable. The trailer’s climax features the baby, now clearly more demonic than human, as onlookers exclaim, “Holy s–t!” The ominous soundtrack, “Houdini,” plays in the background, leading into the album’s title and release date reveal.

Fans were quick to react, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) expressing, “I have not felt this much excitement for an album in so long.” This anticipation is mirrored by many who eagerly await the new release.

July is shaping up to be a busy month for Eminem. Alongside the album, he is ready to release a second single, “Tobey,” on July 3. This track, featuring fellow Detroit artists Big Sean and Babytron, will have a music video directed by Cole Bennett. The video, inspired by Tobey Maguire, is expected to drop on July 5.

“Houdini,” the album’s lead single, has already made waves. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Eminem’s highest-charting hit of the decade. The track’s success has only heightened the anticipation for “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).”

Eminem’s latest project promises to be a landmark in his career, blending his signature controversial style with a fresh and intense narrative. Fans and critics alike are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what Slim Shady has in store this time. The countdown to July 12 has begun, and with the release date fast approaching, the excitement in the air is undeniable.