Jimin dethrones Eminem as he takes over iTunes charts with ‘MUSE’

K-pop sensation BTS’s Jimin released his highly anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ on July 19, accompanied by the music video for the lead track, ‘Who.’ Since its debut, Jimin has captivated music enthusiasts worldwide, swiftly claiming top positions on prominent global music charts, beating the record of Eminem.

The album ‘MUSE’ comprises seven tracks: ‘Rebirth,’ ‘Interlude,’ ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,’ ‘Slow Dance,’ ‘Be Mine,’ ‘Who,’ and ‘Closer Than This.’ The track ‘Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,’ previously released as a prelude, has already topped the U.S. Digital Song Sales Chart. Shortly after its release, both the album and the track ‘Who’ surged to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries. By 9 a.m. KST on July 20, ‘Who’ reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in over 112 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more, solidifying Jimin’s global appeal.

Additionally, Jimin secured multiple spots in the iTunes Top 10 with “Be Mine” at No. 5, “Slow Dance” featuring Sofia Carson at No. 6, “Rebirth (Intro)” at No. 7, and “Interlude: Showtime” at No. 10. ‘MUSE’ also topped the iTunes Top Albums charts in more than 87 regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, marking a significant milestone in Jimin’s solo career.

As ‘MUSE’ claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes chart for bestselling albums in America, Jimin displaced ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ (Coup De Grâce) by Eminem, which had held the top position for an extended period. Eminem’s album currently holds the No. 3 spot on iTunes in the U.S., while musician Koe Wetzel’s ‘9 Lives’ secured the second spot.

Within just 8 hours of its release, the music video for ‘Who’ garnered 3.7 million views, showcasing Jimin’s charismatic performance against the neon-lit backdrop of the city.

Jimin is scheduled to make a special appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform his latest single on July 22. Fallon announced the news on Instagram, revealing a video featuring customized merchandise adorned with Jimin’s image and the song’s title. Additionally, Jimin is set to star alongside bandmate Jungkook in the travel adventure show ‘Are You Sure?’