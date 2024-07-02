Lisa of BLACKPINK breaks records with ‘Rockstar’ comeback

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Lisa has made a triumphant comeback. The songstress returned to the K-pop world after a hiatus with her latest single, “Rockstar,” which has captivated both Blinks (of BLACKPINK fandom) and Lillies (Lisa fandom). Since its release, the song has climbed global charts, and the music video shattered the record for the most-viewed track in 24 hours by a K-pop soloist, previously held by IU’s “Love Wins All.”

According to updates, Lisa’s latest solo track amassed over 25.2 million views within 24 hours of its release on June 28 at 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST). This success of “Rockstar” marked a milestone for the artist, setting a new record. The track garnered 20 million views within 12 hours and 20 minutes of release. Lisa also became the fastest K-pop soloist to reach such numbers, hitting 13.7 million views in just 7 hours and breaking IU’s record of 13.1 million views in 24 hours for “Love Wins All.”

The music video also trended at number one in multiple countries, including Australia, the UK, France, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the UAE. “Rockstar” also topped YouTube’s Worldwide Trending Music Chart.

Catch the music video here:

The K-pop idol’s song also secured a spot on global charts. “Rockstar” debuted at 8th place on the U.S. Spotify Global Chart, making it the strongest debut by a female K-pop solo artist. The songstress surpassed her own hits “Lalisa” and “Money,” which debuted at 15th and 28th spots respectively.

Lisa of BLACKPINK has returned and shaken up the music industry, and the rapid success of “Rockstar” cements her status as a global star. “Rockstar” also marks Lisa’s first music release under her own label, LLOUD. The track was released in collaboration with RCA Records, with whom she recently signed. Besides returning to music, the songstress is also set to restart her acting career soon with the third installment of the HBO series “The White Lotus.”