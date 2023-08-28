Elvish Yadav visits Orphanage in Gurgaon, spends time with kids

Famous content creator Elvish Yadav emerged victorious in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. He created a remarkable achievement by becoming the first wild card entrant to secure the championship. As a reward, he not only secured the prestigious trophy but also walked away with a substantial cash prize amounting to Rs 25 lakh! Recently, he visited an orphanage in Gurgaon.

Stepping into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 residence as an unexpected participant, Elvish Yadav quickly seized the spotlight despite his late entry. He skillfully maintained the audience’s interest and captivated viewers, enjoying unwavering backing from his fan base through the voting process.

He succeeded in winning over the audience’s affection, and even in the initial trends, he dominated the voting charts. With a commanding 48 per cent of the votes in his favour, Elvish Yadav took the lead in the voting race. His triumph as the initial wildcard contender to clinch the Bigg Boss trophy marks an unprecedented achievement and etches his name in history!

Visits Child Orphanage in Gurgaon:

In his recent vlog, he visited a child orphanage along with his friends in Gurgaon. There he met his little crazy fans. He even met the authorities guarding the orphanage and even hinted at donating some funds to the dear children.

The love and warmth he received from those little ones is immeasurable. The kids adored Elvish for his ‘Systumm’. They had watched his episodes of the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The kids utilized all of their creative inputs and made cards for Elvish on coloured sheets and sketch pens.

The love that has been garnered from the star is truly inspiring.

After meeting the kids, Elvish and his team of friends distributed boxes of ‘Domino’s Pizza. The kids lined up for their turn. They were excited to savour the pizza and their faces were filled with smiles and joys.

Watch the video here: