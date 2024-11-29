Ed Sheeran set to rock India in 2025 with ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour

Ed Sheeran, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist, is bringing his much-anticipated ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour to India in 2025. The tour, which follows his highly successful 2024 Mumbai concert, will make stops in six cities: Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR.

Sheeran’s Indian leg of the tour will begin on January 30 in Pune at Yash Lawns, and then head to Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City. The following performances will take place in Chennai (February 5, YMCA Ground) and Bengaluru (February 8, NICE Grounds), before Sheeran visits Shillong on February 12 at JN Stadium. The tour will wrap up in Delhi NCR on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

Known for his raw, acoustic style, Ed Sheeran will perform solo with just his guitar and a Loopstation, creating an intimate and electrifying concert experience.

Fans can look forward to a setlist filled with both his latest chart-topping hits and classic favorites. Expect to hear tracks from his current album, as well as fan anthems like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Shivers’, and ‘Castle on the Hill’.

Having sold nearly 200 million records globally, Sheeran is no stranger to massive success. His impressive record includes 12 songs in Spotify’s Billions Club, including his breakout hit ‘The A Team’, which has recently surpassed 1 billion streams.

The 2025 India tour will emphasize Sheeran’s talent as a storyteller, with his soulful vocals and acoustic brilliance taking center stage. The minimalist stage setup will allow his deep connection with fans to shine, delivering a performance that celebrates his decades-long career.

Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, Sheeran’s ‘+ – = ÷ x’ tour will take him to multiple countries across India, Bhutan, and the Middle East, running from January to May 2025.