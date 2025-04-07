Ed Sheeran to serenade Coachella attendees in surprise move

This year’s Coachella festival has surprised the attendees with two prominent last-minute additions in its lineup.

The festival organisers have announced the set times and have revealed that Ed Sheeran and Weezer have both joined the bill, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Festivalgoers won’t get both artists in the same weekend, though. They are playing virtually in the same time slot in the same venue on respective Saturdays, with surprisingly early start times.

Advertisement

As per ‘Variety’, Weezer will perform in the Mojave tent on April 12 at 3:10 p.m., and Sheeran will take the same stage at 3 p.m. on April 19. Weezer is scheduled to play for a brisk 45 minutes, while Sheeran has a full hour.

The announcement of set times clears up a few mysteries, like how the equally billed Saturday headliners Green Day and Travis Scott will share performance duties on Saturday night of each weekend. Green Day is scheduled to play those nights from 9:05 to 10:45 p.m. PT, and after a healthy set break, Scott will take the stage at midnight.

On the other two nights of each weekend, with no after-hours attraction on the main stage, things should wrap up somewhat earlier. On the two Friday nights, Lady Gaga will take the stage at 11:10 pm, and on the Sunday night bills, Post Malone will cap things off starting at 10:25 pm.

Coachella announced the times via social media posts.

A few artists who were initially announced as part of the lineup are missing, though those were announced prior to Saturday’s set time unveiling. FKA Twigs announced Friday that she would have to miss the festival due to visa issues. Prior to that, Anitta had announced in late March that she would be MIA on account of “unexpected personal reasons”.