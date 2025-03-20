Azizam: Ed Sheeran teases Persian-inspired single from upcoming album!

Ed Sheeran is back at it again, and this time, he’s got something fresh up his sleeve. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter just dropped a teaser for his upcoming single, ‘Azizam,’ marking the beginning of a brand-new era as he gears up for his eighth studio album.

Sheeran took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a video of himself grooving to the song alongside producer Ilya Salmanzadeh. With a caption that simply read, “Album done. Single soon,” he sent fans into a frenzy.

While he didn’t spill the exact release date, his energy in the clip said it all—this is a project he’s seriously hyped about.

“I’m very excited as you can tell,” Sheeran said, flashing his signature grin. And honestly, so are we.

What’s ‘Azizam’ all about?

Unlike his previous releases, ‘Azizam’ brings a fresh and unexpected twist—a dance-heavy beat with clear Persian influences. If you’re wondering about the title, ‘Azizam’ is a Persian term of endearment that translates to “my dear,” which hints that this track could have a deeply personal touch.

Sheeran has dabbled in various genres before, from pop to folk to R&B, but this marks his first time drawing from Persian sounds. Whether this is a one-time experiment or a glimpse into his new album’s overall vibe, one thing’s for sure—it’s got fans intrigued.

It’s been a while since Sheeran last dropped a full album. His last major projects, ‘Autumn Variations’ and ‘Subtract,’ both came out in 2023. Before that, he spent over a decade on his famous mathematics-themed series, which included ‘Plus,’ ‘Multiply,’ ‘Divide,’ and ‘Equals.’

Now, with ‘Azizam’ on the horizon, it looks like Sheeran is ready to flip the script once again.

Where has Ed been lately?

Aside from working on new music, Sheeran has been keeping busy with his ongoing Mathematics Tour, which has taken him all over the world. In the past few months, he has performed in India, Bhutan, and China, giving his international fans plenty of unforgettable moments.

Next up? He’s heading to Qatar for an April 30 show before continuing across Europe. The tour will wrap up in Düsseldorf on September 7, 2025—a major milestone for the singer after years on the road.

When Sheeran first announced the final leg of his tour, he left fans with a cryptic message: “It was time to Stop. But then we can press Play.”

Now that he’s teasing new music, it looks like it’s officially time to hit play again. With ‘Azizam’ dropping soon and an entire album on the way, Sheeran is ready to dominate the charts once more.

So, Ed, we’re ready when you are!