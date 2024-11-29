Dua Lipa spotted on dinner date with Callum Turner ahead of Mumbai concert

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa is in Mumbai, gearing up for her much-anticipated performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert on November 30. The Grammy-winning singer will headline the event alongside Indian talents like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder.

On Thursday night, Dua stepped out with her boyfriend, British actor Callum Turner, for a cozy dinner at Veronica’s, a popular restaurant in Bandra.

Paparazzi captured the couple leaving the venue hand in hand, escorted by security. Dua, dressed elegantly in all black, was all smiles as she hopped into her car with Callum. The videos of their outing quickly made waves online.

The singer had earlier taken to Instagram in August to share her excitement about returning to India, saying, “India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!”

Dua’s love for India is no secret. In an interview with Variety, she expressed her admiration for the country, saying, “One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places. I always find incredible things to do in Asia, and India is no exception. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people.”

This marks Dua’s second professional visit to India. Her first was in 2019 for a performance, and she returned earlier this year for a vacation in Rajasthan, soaking in the culture and beauty of the region.

The Zomato Feeding India Concert promises to be a star-studded event, not only showcasing international flair with Dua Lipa but also celebrating homegrown talent. Proceeds from the concert aim to support food donation initiatives, adding a meaningful touch to the musical extravaganza.