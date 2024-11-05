Drashti Dhami celebrates Diwali with newborn daughter: Check photo

Actor Drashti Dhami had Diwali celebration this year filled with joy and new beginnings as she welcomed her newborn daughter. The beloved “Madhubala” actress, who has captivated audiences for years, shared the first image of her little one on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her growing family.

In the heartwarming post, Drashti is seen holding her daughter with husband Niraj Khemka seated by her side, both radiating happiness as they embrace this new chapter.

Captioning the photo, Drashti Dhami wrote, “Gonna be a little late for a while to all the parties! Nevertheless, Happy Diwali from me and mine and MINE. To you and yours.” The post instantly resonated with her followers.

The couple first announced their daughter’s arrival on October 22, 2024, with a tender message on Instagram. “Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start,” they wrote, capturing the emotional milestone as they introduced their little one to the world.

Many from the entertainment industry, including actors Shakti Arora, Kishwer Merchantt, Aditya Seal, and Disha Parmar, shared their excitement and sent heartfelt congratulations to the new parents.

Drashti, who initially announced her pregnancy on June 14, received an outpouring of support and love from her fans throughout her journey to motherhood. Known for her iconic roles in popular TV series such as ‘Dil Mill Gayye’, ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon’, and ‘Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani’, Drashti remains a cherished figure in the television industry.

Her most recent work, ‘Duranga’, where she starred alongside Gulshan Devaiah, also garnered praise from audiences.