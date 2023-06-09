List of Akshay Kumar’s flop movies of late has him worried

In 2016, Akshay Kumar enjoyed a successful run at the box office when each and every film of his was a successful hit. Even in 2019, he was considered to be at his peak. The actor delivered four movies out of which two films hit a revenue of Rs 200 crore, the other four earned a revenue of Rs 150 crore.
At that time, it seemed there was no stopping Akshay at the box office. But 2020 changed everything for him.
List of Akshay Kumar’s flop movies ever since:
- Laxmi: It is a horror comedy movie in Hindi, released in 2020 on Disney+Hotstar. The film is a remake of a South Indian movie, Kanchana. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani as the lead pair. Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Sharad Kelkar also played significant roles. In this movie, the male lead actor (Akshay Kumar) gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender.
- Bachchan Paandey: It is an action comedy film, directed by Farhan Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh played supporting roles. It is an official remake of Jigarthanda, a 2014 Tamil film that took inspiration from A Dirty Carnival, a 2006 South Korean film.
- Samrat Prithviraj: It is a Hindi language historical action drama film released in 2022. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushri Chillar. It’s the debut movie of Manushri Chillar in Bollywood. It also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar in supporting roles. The movie is based on Prithviraj Raso, an epic poem written in Braj language about the life of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chahamana dynasty.
- Raksha Bandhan: Raksha Bandhan is a Hindi language family comedy movie, released in 2022. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. It features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sadia Khateeb. Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. Critics gave it neutral to excellent reviews, but it was a commercial flop.
- Ram Setu: ‘Ram Setu’ means the bridge of Lord Rama. It is a Hindi language action adventure movie, directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev. It is about an archaeologist who is researching the nature of Rama Setu.