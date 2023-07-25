‘Dono’ teaser introduces Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon as leads

Sunny Deol’s second son, Rajveer Deol, is ready to follow in his elder brother Karan Deol’s footsteps and make his debut in the showbiz industry. Rajveer will be stepping into Bollywood with the film titled “Dono”. This also marks the debut of Poonam Dhillon‘s daughter, Paloma Dhillon. Fans anticipate Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon to make a mark with their debut.

“Dono,” a romantic drama directed by Avnish Barjatya, son of Sooraj Barjatya, has unveiled its official teaser on social media. The teaser showcases Rajveer Deol and Paloma sitting at a beach. They are dressed in wedding attire and the teaser introduces them as friends of the bride and groom.

As the teaser progresses, we witness their growing closeness and romantic chemistry during the wedding festivities. Rajveer looks dapper and handsome throughout the teaser, while Paloma exudes cuteness and beauty, reminiscent of her mother, Poonam Dhillon. The story revolves around two strangers, Rajveer and Paloma, who meet at a wedding and eventually fall in love.

They unveiled the first poster of this promising romantic tale on Monday, July 25. Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate the official trailer, but the date of its release remains undisclosed.

The renowned film production house, Rajshri Productions, presents “Dono,” a captivating coming-of-age love story that initially caught the attention of Kartik Aaryan and later, Meezaan Jafri.

Sunny Deol shared the teaser on his Instagram, welcoming the innocence of love and a new journey that unfolds in cinemas very soon. See his post here.

Excitement mounts as Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon embark on their Bollywood journey with “Dono.” Fans have started showering love to the cast and crew of this film.

As per reports, Paloma Dhillon demonstrated her skills in the Femina Miss India competition and emerged victorious. Her versatile fashion sense is evident, whether she’s donning western outfits or looking incredibly gorgeous in traditional attire, positioning her as a captivating new fashion icon worth keeping an eye on.