Sharvari Wagh inspired by Ranveer Singh aspires to share screen with him

Sharvari Wagh, an emerging actress, recently opened up about the significant influence Ranveer Singh has had on her acting career. Reflecting on her time as an assistant director on the set of “Bajirao Mastani,” Sharvari shared her admiration for Ranveer’s dedication and craft, which left a lasting impression on her.

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the legendary Maratha warrior Bajirao in “Bajirao Mastani” is widely regarded as one of his most compelling performances. His intense and powerful depiction captivated audiences and earned critical acclaim. For Sharvari, observing Ranveer’s meticulous approach to his role was nothing short of inspirational.

In a heartfelt reflection, Sharvari recalled the dream-like experience of working behind the scenes of the iconic film. She was particularly struck by Ranveer’s hard work and passion, which were evident in every aspect of his performance. “Ranveer’s performance in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and his preparation process were incredibly inspiring. Watching him up close, I saw the dedication and effort he put into his craft,” she said. “He inspired me as an actor, and I’ve always said that my wish is to one day work alongside him as an actor.”

Sharvari’s admiration for Ranveer goes beyond just his on-screen presence. She appreciates his professionalism and the intensity he brings to each role, qualities she hopes to embody in her own career. “As an assistant director, I had the privilege of working with him and witnessing his impact on my journey. I hope that one day I can share the screen with him as an actor,” she expressed.

Looking to the future, Ranveer Singh continues to be a powerhouse in the film industry. His upcoming projects include the highly anticipated “Singham Again,” where he is reportedly gaining weight for his role. Fans eagerly await his return to the big screen, anticipating another display of his versatility and unmatched energy.

As Ranveer prepares for his next venture, his influence on aspiring actors like Sharvari Wagh underscores the profound impact a dedicated and passionate actor can have on those around them. With her sights on future collaborations, Sharvari’s journey is undoubtedly drawing inspiration from the electrifying performances and relentless spirit of Ranveer Singh.