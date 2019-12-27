TV actress Hina Khan is a beach baby. The actor who recently made a trip to the Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has been missing her holiday immensely.

She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share throwback pics from her vacay there.

Clad in everything floral and casual, Hina shared a series of underwater selfies from her dip in a pink bikini.

“Posting them late coz thr was no WiFi underwater but I promise you will find better connection. #MaldivianBlues #UnderWaterPhotography #WaterBaby #ClickedByHK,” she wrote.

Earlier in the week, she shared photos of herself chilling on the beach and wrote, “Aaahhhh this smell of salt and sand… I am wild, beautiful within and free.. just like the sea.”

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:23pm PST

Hina strikes poses while her beau, which perhaps we assume, is the man behind the camera.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also shared pictures in a matching orange bikini-set with a white wrap dress.

Her Maldivian blues pictures in a blue skirt and crop top have become a favourite with fans. The number of likes and comments she has been receiving on the pictures suggests the amount of fan following she has all over the internet.

Rocky Jaiswal also shared pictures of his holiday with Hina. He shared a series of pictures with a caption that said, “Everything is extraordinarily when you’re by my side @realhinakhan. Bye bye @kurumba_maldives.”

On the work front, Hina is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s thriller Hacked. A film that explores the cons of the digital world. She will be seen playing the role of an editor of a fashion magazine.

Hacked also starrs Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in key roles and will release on January 31, 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:33pm PST

View this post on Instagram Smelling the sea, Feeling the sky @kurumba_maldives A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 21, 2019 at 9:15pm PST