Disney+Hotstar Binge List

OTT services have truly changed the way we experience cinemas and shows. With puja here, while some love to go pandal hopping and enjoy adda sessions with friends, a few love staying home, avoiding the crowd and the standstill traffic, and spending their day binge-watching shows, web series and much more.

Disney+Hotstar is one of the biggest OTT platforms in India, and we have compiled a list of the new releases this month for you to add to your watchlist.

Mobius and others, embarks through the multiverse to locate Sylvie, Miss Minutes and Judge Renslayer and uncover the potential truth behind free will.

The Kardashians Season 4 – E02

The second episode ‘When is Being Me Gonna Be Okay?’ of season 4 is set to release on 5th October, this season exposes the tension between Kim and Kourtney. This season comes packed with many surprises as we learn about Kourtney’s pregnancy dur- ing a Blink-182 concert.

Sultan Of Delhi

This is set to release on 13th October. This is a period crime thriller series writ- ten by Suparn Verma. This series centres on the journey and challenges faced by Arjun Bhatia (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin), who has been employed by an illicit arms dealer, Jagan Seth (played by Pathak), while trying to establish his dominance in Delhi.

Loki- Season 2

This is already available on Disney+Hotstar (released on 5th October). With a star- studded cast like Tom Hid- dleston, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, and others, this story unfolded after the season finale. This season, Loki, joined by Hunter B-15,

Haunted Mansion

Set to release on 4th October, this movie stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W Dillon, Daniel Levy, and many others. In this story, a mother and a son, to gain back peace and balance in their lives, enlist spiritual experts to get rid of the enigmatic forces.