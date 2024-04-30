Tusshar Kapoor to play a lawyer in OTT debut ‘Dunk’

Tusshar Kapoor is gearing up for his digital debut with the upcoming film ‘Dunk’, where he will step into the shoes of a lawyer, a role that’s far from his usual comedic repertoire. In a recent interview, Kapoor shared his excitement and apprehension about venturing into this new territory.

Describing his character in ‘Dunk’, Kapoor revealed that he will be portraying a lawyer with shades of grey in his personality, a departure from his typical roles. He expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge, stating, “It’s a grey-shaded, real, and unique character for me. It’s outside my comfort zone, which is precisely why I was drawn to it.”

The actor emphasized his desire to explore diverse roles and push his boundaries as an artist. “All the characters that I am doing now are different and don’t belong to that typical comical role,” Kapoor explained. He clarified that while he isn’t actively seeking non-comedic roles, he welcomes opportunities that allow him to showcase his versatility.

Reflecting on his career choices, Kapoor highlighted the importance of stepping out of his comfort zone to showcase his talent. “Exploring newer roles pushes me out of my comfort zone and helps people look at my talent,” he remarked. He cited examples from his past projects like ‘Khakhee’, ‘Shor In The City’, and the ‘Shootout’ series, where he successfully demonstrated his versatility and garnered recognition for his performances.

As he prepares to make his mark in the digital space with ‘Dunk’, Kapoor is excited to challenge himself and captivate audiences with his portrayal of a complex character. His willingness to embrace diverse roles underscores his commitment to evolving as an actor and leaving a lasting impression on viewers.