Disha Patani Looks Breathtaking In Her Latest Glamorous Pictures

Disha Patani is currently India’s hottest and unabashedly most attractive actress today. The actress has carved a name for herself with her spectacular fashion sense as she flawlessly nails all her Indian and western looks. Currently, the actress is being praised for her stunning performance in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ nationwide.

Taking to her social media, Disha Patani shares three glamourous pictures of herself, all wrapped in sequence designer lehenga.

Disha’s portrayal of Rasika in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ has proved her credibility as an actor. The actress is currently driving the masses crazy with her hot and sensual avatar in the film. Post the film’s release, its box office has shown unprecedented growth. The actress currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns as the film is performing well in single theaters.

Other than this Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.