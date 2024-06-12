Diljit Dosanjh to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Exciting news for fans of Diljit Dosanjh! The beloved Punjabi singer and actor is making his debut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Diljit broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos and a caption that read, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest.” Among the pictures was a shot of the guest list for the week, featuring big names like Eddie Murphy, Kevin Costner, and Matty Matheson from “The Bear.”

The announcement sparked a wave of excitement among Diljit’s fans, who quickly filled the comments section with messages of pride and anticipation. Appearing on “The Tonight Show,” known for its massive platform and global audience, marks a significant milestone in Diljit’s career. The show has a history of featuring international stars and helping them break into the American mainstream, highlighting the growing influence and popularity of Diljit.

On the professional front, Diljit is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated Pollywood film, “Jatt & Juliet 3.” Starring alongside Neeru Bajwa, the film is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024. Fans are eagerly awaiting this new installment in the beloved franchise.

Recently, Diljit impressed audiences with his portrayal of Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali’s biopic, “Amar Singh Chamkila.” Acting alongside Parineeti Chopra, Diljit received widespread acclaim for his performance, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor. The film resonated with viewers worldwide, adding another successful project to Diljit’s growing list of achievements.

As he continues to make waves in both the music and film industries, fans can look forward to seeing even more of Diljit on global platforms. Whether it’s through his charismatic performances or his engaging social media presence, Diljit Dosanjh is undeniably making his mark on the world stage.