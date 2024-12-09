Diljit Dosanjh Indore concert: Fans watch from truck tops

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ has been making waves across the country, with fans finding quirky ways to experience his electrifying performances. The latest chapter of this saga unfolded in Indore on Sunday, where a group of resourceful Diljit Dosanjh fans stole the spotlight by watching the concert from the top of a truck stationed outside the venue.

The Punjabi superstar shared a video of the unusual scene on his Instagram Stories, capturing the fans perched atop the truck while he performed his hit track ‘Kinni Kinni’. Adding his trademark humor, Diljit wrote, “Indore. Fan pit (wrong emoji) Truck pit (correct emoji),” accompanied by a grin emoji.

This isn’t the first time fans have gone the extra mile—or height—to catch a glimpse of Diljit. During his Jaipur concert in November, a group of college students turned their PG balcony into a makeshift VIP box to watch the show. Ever the entertainer, Diljit jokingly dubbed them the “VVIP category.”

Advertisement

A similar scene played out at his Ahmedabad concert, where some fans managed to watch the event from their hotel balconies overlooking the venue. Diljit paused mid-performance to acknowledge them, playfully saying, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bara accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those in the hotel balcony, you’re lucky! The hotel owners outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

The ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ has been a spectacle not just for those inside the venues but also for creative fans finding ingenious ways to join the party. After Indore, the Diljit Dosanjh tour will continue with upcoming stops in Chandigarh on December 14 and Guwahati on December 29.

Diljit’s concerts have become a cultural phenomenon, blending high-energy performances with heartfelt interactions, both on and off the stage.

Stay tuned for more ‘Dil-Luminati’ magic—and perhaps more unconventional audience antics!