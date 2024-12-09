Anurag Kashyap shares photos from daughter Aaliyah’s Haldi ceremony

The pre-wedding celebrations for Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, are in full swing. On Sunday, Anurag gave fans a glimpse of the joyous occasion by sharing a touching photo from Aaliyah’s haldi ceremony on Instagram.

The picture captured Aaliyah and her fiancé Shane Gregoire glowing with happiness, adorned in turmeric paste and showered with flower petals. Their close friends, including Khushi Kapoor and Ida Ali, were part of the festivities, making the day even more special.

Anurag, clearly emotional, captioned the post with a simple heart emoji, letting the image speak volumes about his feelings.

Khushi Kapoor, who also attended the event, shared her own moments on Instagram. In one of her posts, she looked radiant in her traditional outfit, while another picture showed her and her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina applying turmeric to the soon-to-be-married couple.

“Haldi morning,” she wrote, capturing the vibrant essence of the celebration.

Ida Ali, daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, also contributed to the social media buzz by sharing a group photo from the ceremony.

The snapshot featured Aaliyah, Shane, and their friends dressed in colorful traditional attire, all smiles as they celebrated the happy occasion. Her caption, “It has started!! Mr & Mrs Shane Gregoire, Aaliyah Kashyap,” highlighted the excitement surrounding the upcoming wedding.

As the countdown to the big day continues, Anurag Kashyap took a moment to reflect on his bond with Aaliyah. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he shared details of their recent outing to watch ‘I Want To Talk’, a film by Shoojit Sircar starring Abhishek Bachchan. Describing it as their “last movie date” before her wedding, Anurag wrote an emotional note about the experience.

“My daughter gets married in a couple of weeks, and we went on our last movie date together before I give her away,” he shared. The film, he said, stirred a mix of laughter and tears, serving as a “deep cleansing of the soul.” He praised the cast and director, calling the movie a must-watch.

Aaliyah and Shane announced their engagement in May 2023 after a private ceremony in Mumbai. Their journey to the altar has been a heartwarming story, and the pre-wedding festivities are bringing family and friends together to celebrate this new chapter in their lives.