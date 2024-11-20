Diljit Dosanjh announces Mumbai show for THIS date

Diljit Dosanjh is bringing his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour to Mumbai this December. The popular singer and actor, who has already been touring across India, made the exciting announcement on November 20 via his Instagram Stories. Fans in Mumbai can catch his live performance on December 19, 2024, at 7 pm.

In his post, Diljit shared, “We heard you! Mumbai show announced. December 19, 7 pm,” sparking excitement among his followers.

If you’re eager to get tickets, be sure to mark your calendar. General ticket sales for the Mumbai show will go live on Zomato Live at 5 pm on November 22, 2024. However, for HSBC cardholders, a special pre-sale window will open earlier, from 2 pm to 5 pm on the same day.

This show is part of Diljit’s ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour, which kicked off on October 26, 2024, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Since then, the tour has already seen successful shows in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Following Mumbai, Diljit will continue the tour with performances in Lucknow (November 22), Pune (November 24), Kolkata (November 30), Bengaluru (December 6), Indore (December 8), and Chandigarh (December 15). The tour will wrap up in Guwahati on December 29, 2024.

The Dil-Luminati Tour began in early 2024 with international dates in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, before moving to Europe, where Diljit performed in cities like Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

One of the major highlights of the European leg was his performance at London’s iconic O2 Arena, along with a memorable appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

Since its announcement, the Dil-Luminati tour has been generating immense buzz, with tickets often selling out in minutes.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the magic of Diljit Dosanjh live in concert this December.