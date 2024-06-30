Vijay Deverakonda says Indian cinema’s new level unlocked by ‘Kalki 2898AD’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who had a special appearance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, said that Indian cinema has unlocked a new level.

Vijay took to X and said that he was speechless after watching the film, where he has a cameo appearance as Arjuna, the third Pandava brother and a powerful archer.

“Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say… Overwhelmed. Indian cinema new level unlocked… Wth was that! I hope it makes 1000 crore and more… #Kalki2898AD,” he said.

On Saturday, veteran star Nagarjuna Akkineni also heaped praise on the Prabhas-starrer film.

The actor tweeted: “Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!! Naagi, you took us to another time and another place, entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!”

Nagarjuna then went on to talk about Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, writing: “Amith Ji, the original mass hero… Sir, you are on fire. Can’t wait to see Kamalji in the sequel… did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team. Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!”

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which was released on June 27, revolves around the tale of a select few who are on a mission to save the unborn child, Kalki.