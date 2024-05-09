Jagaddal ground dug up before PM rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a meeting at Jagaddal Paper Mill ground in North 24-Parganas. However, early morning today the ground was found to have been dug by a tractor.

Arjun Singh, BJP MP candidate from Barrackpore expressed outrage over the incident. Trinamul MLA Somnath Shyam proposed equalizing the ground. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a meeting at the paper mill ground in Jagaddal on 12 May. The police commissioner surveyed the ground and instructed to remove the tractor from the ground.

Barrackpore’s candidate Arjun Singh reached the ground. Singh, who recently resigned from Trinamul, accused the Trinamul of causing this incident to prevent Modi’s meeting. He also accused the police of inaction. He said, “All this is happening under the guidance of the police.”Trinamul Congress is doing all this. Everything is happening under the direction of Partha Bhowmick. It is the duty of the police to ensure the security of the Prime Minister’s meeting place. But the police are incompetent. The police will not do anything. From today (Wednesday), BJP boys will guard the ground,” he said.

Trinamul MLA Somnath Shyam denied the allegation of ground digging. He claimed that all the grounds in that area are undergoing beautification. A running track will be installed in that specific ground. That is why the work of equalizing the ground was being done with the tractor. Somnath said, “The soil is not being dug up. The soil of the ground contains plastic. The work was to separate that plastic from the soil with a tractor. Then grass would be planted. The ground is being levelled to build the track. After that, the roller will run, and grass will be planted. I did not know about any news of the Prime Minister’s meeting there. So, the work was going on. When I heard the news, I stopped the work and tried to level the ground.”