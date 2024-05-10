3 dead, 1 injured in road mishap

Today morning, a toto carrying four passengers from Konnagar to Serampore on NH-2 was hit by a speeding mini truck from the rear end and then dragged and smashed into a parked lorry. Among the four occupants, three of them and the toto driver instantly died, while a minor girl was seriously injured and rushed to Serampore Walsh Hospital but was later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Among the dead are Laxmi Singh (40) and Ritika Singh (16) from the same family and the toto driver, Seikh Hasmat Ali (28). Nindi Singh (9) was admitted to the hospital with injuries.

Serampore DC Arnab Biswas and other police officials rushed to the spot and the mutilated bodies were sent for post-mortem. The agitated locals later set up a roadblock. Arnab Biswas pacified the agitators with an assurance of increased traffic policing, more traffic lights and CCTV cameras.

All Bengal Citizens Forum president Sailen Parbat said the increasing number of accidents are due to illegal parking of lorries on both sides of the NH-2, allowing toto movement on the highway, illegal setting up of tin-shed dabhas very close to the highway. Mr Parbat alleged that he had drawn the attention of the police administration a number of times but all in vain. “Even the state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty had issued directives prohibiting the movement of totos on the highway but the police appeared slack in implementing the directive.