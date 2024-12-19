Devoleena Bhattacharjee welcomes baby boy with Shanawaz Shaikh

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024.

The couple shared the heartwarming news with their fans through a social media post, where Devoleena expressed her excitement with the words, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena and Shanwaz.”

She also added a sweet caption, saying, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here 18.12.2024.”

The news quickly spread, with friends, family, and fans sending their warm wishes. Several celebrities from the television industry took to social media to congratulate the new parents.

Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Rajiv Adatia, and Kajal Pisal were among those who expressed their happiness. Actress Supriya Shukla shared her heartfelt congratulations, while Jayati Bhatia blessed the couple with a message in Bengali, saying, “Onek Aashirbaad o Ador” (Lots of blessings and love).

Devoleena and Shanawaz’s journey to parenthood began in December 2022, when they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lonavala. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family.

In August 2024, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the joyous news of her pregnancy with a creative post, featuring a white T-shirt that read, “You can stop asking now,” along with toddler footprints.

Posing with her husband and their pet dog, she radiated happiness and spoke about celebrating the sacred Panchamrit ritual.

Known for her iconic role as Gopi Bahu in the popular television show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’, Devoleena’s career also includes appearances in multiple seasons of ‘Bigg Boss’.

After her marriage, she joined the cast of ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ but had to leave the show due to her pregnancy. Sneha Wagh later took over her role.