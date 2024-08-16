Devoleena Bhattacharjee of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ announces pregnancy

Popular television star Devoleena Bhattacharjee has announced she is expecting her first child, bringing a wave of joy to her fans. Devoleena, who wed Shanwaz on December 14, 2022, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news. She posted a collection of heartfelt family photos that captured the loving support and blessings from her close ones as they celebrated this significant moment.

In her heartfelt Instagram message, Devoleena expressed her elation and gratitude, describing the journey to motherhood as a “divine” experience. She detailed the ceremony as involving the sacred Panchamrit ritual, which she said symbolizes the blending of tradition and love, aimed at blessing both mother and child with health, prosperity, and happiness during this special time.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

The announcement quickly sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans. One fan wrote, “Congratulations, Devoleena! This is such wonderful news,” while another expressed their happiness with, “So happy for you both! May this divine journey be filled with joy and blessings.”

Devoleena, renowned for her role in “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and her stint on “Bigg Boss 13,” continues to be active in the entertainment industry. She remains engaged in various projects across reality TV and digital platforms, and she frequently updates her followers with both professional and personal milestones.