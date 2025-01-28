Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals the name of her little bundle of joy

Prominent television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her first child, a baby boy on 18th December 2024 with husband Shanawaz Sheikh. Now, the ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ actress has announced that they have named their little munchkin Joy.

Making the exciting announcement, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote on her official Instagram account, “Our hearts are overflowing as we welcome our newest family member. Meet JOY, our bundle of happiness!” with a red heart, and evil eye emoji.

She further dropped a few glimpses from the naming ceremony with hubby Shanwaz Shaikh. In the photographs shared by the actress, Devoleena Bhattacharjee looks beautiful in a red printed saree. Her ethnic ensemble was accompanied by silver jhumkas, sans makeup. The happiness of the new parents is palpable through the pictures.

Back in December 2024, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh used Instagram to announce the arrival of their little one. The couple took to their Instagram accounts and shared an enchanting announcement video. In the caption, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote,

“Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy. 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena & Shanawaz.”

Previously, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about balancing work and pregnancy during an exclusive interaction with IANS. She revealed, “Even though I’m pregnant, I’ve continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen, and I can continue entertaining them. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially when climbing stairs. I often need assistance because while working, it’s equally important to take care of myself.”

For those who do not know, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot with Shanawaz Shaikh on 14th December 2022 in a private ceremony. Following the wedding, the actress was part of the TV show, “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya”. However, after she got pregnant, she was replaced by actress Sneha Wagh.