Kareena Kapoor demands justice after Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has voiced her outrage over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, highlighting a grim recurrence of violence against women.

In a poignant Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor lamented, “12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change,” using hashtags like ‘Kolkata Rape And Murder Case’ and ‘Women Safety’ to draw attention. She accompanied her message with a broken heart emoji, underscoring her distress.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The post-graduate trainee doctor, whose body was discovered on August 9 in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was reportedly raped and murdered. This horrifying incident has ignited widespread protests across India. In solidarity, doctors in cities including Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad, and Mumbai have taken to the streets, demanding justice for the victim. They carried signs reading “Justice needs to be served” and “No duty without security,” among others, reflecting their call for urgent action.

Actress Alia Bhatt also reacted strongly to the tragedy, expressing dismay over the continued vulnerability of women despite the passage of over a decade since the Nirbhaya case. She highlighted the need for systemic change, stating that each new atrocity serves as a painful reminder of the persistent failure to protect women.

The ongoing demonstrations and public outcry underscore a profound demand for justice and a reevaluation of safety measures for women.