Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ mounts as the most buzzing Hindi film

According to Ormax media reports, ‘Gehraiyaan’ has garnered a massive viewership in 2022. It is the 2nd most watched direct-to-ott Hindi film this year.

SNS | New Delhi | July 23, 2022 5:16 pm

(Photo : IANS)

It’s already half a year and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ is still making the maximum buzz in the B-Town. According to Ormax media reports, ‘Gehraiyaan’ has garnered a massive viewership in 2022. It is the 2nd most watched direct-to-ott Hindi film this year.

Deepika Padukone’s performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been widely appreciated since the time it was released.  Deepika portrayed the role of Alisha Khanna, an ambitious 30-year-old Yoga instructor who finds herself trapped in a relationship. Her enactment of Alisha was well received and enjoyed.

While some called her ferocious, sensual, and fierce, some also helmed Deepika for getting into the skin of the character.

Directed by Shakun Batra, ‘Gehraiyaan’ starred Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and  Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is unstoppable as always. She has been making headlines for her looks at prestigious film festivals like Cannes.  Apart from that, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.  The actress has recently finished some of the schedules for  Nag Ashwin’s Project K next to Prabhas. She was in Hyderabad for the shoot, but now she has returned.

