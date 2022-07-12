From Deepika Padukone to Disha Patani, catch the glamours of industry

There is nothing wrong to say that the glamour world is ever shining due to gorgeous divas who always tend to bring the trendiest fashion with their enigmatic aura. These women lead their way with sheer confidence all across the nation while driving the nation crazy with their hot and sensual avatars every time.

So, here is the list of the actress of India who tops the list of hottest women in the nation.

Disha Patani

Disha holds the breath of many youngsters with her hotness every time she appears in her glamorous outfits. She is the hottest actress and is also keen on fitness which reflects well in her sleek body posture that tends to glorify her presence in whatever she wears.

Moreover, her fashion sense and the way of carrying every attire are the most attractive thing which makes her shine at every event. Be it her Indian look, airport look, casual look, bikini look, or any other attire, Disha is one actress who always shines apart with her versatile fashion sense.

Deepika Padukone

The Indian actress, Deepika is the one actress who always steals the show in every look she appears in. The glamour world is donned upon her height which adds extra stars to her glamorous presence.

Recently she made us all go for her, while she was wearing a white pearl saree or when she wore a one-piece or a black saree or an orange gown during the opening ceremony of Cannes. And then her bold and sensual avatars at the time of Gehraiyaan promotions are just mindblowing.

Katrina Kaif

She is indeed one actress who has her own aura when it comes to enduring any fashion. The actress’s enigmatic aura and the grace of her cute looks are a perfect blend that makes her stand apart from any other beauties in the town.

Especially her gym looks are something that always makes everyone go crazy while her fit body glorifies every other attire that she wears.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She is a beauty with a charm that is discrete from anyone in the industry. Be it donning an Indian attire or a glamourous hot outfit, the actress carries it with a sheer innocence on her face that is the rarest thing in itself.

Moreover, Samantha is probably the only actress in her industry who is having fan base all across the nation while following her fashion sense.