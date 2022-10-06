Deepika & Chitrangada set fashion goals

Deepika Padukone & Chitrangada Singh are style icons that are compared to none. These gorgeous superstars left the audience mesmerized by their looks on the red carpet. The actresses set goals not only with their outfits but also with their makeup looks which we’re out of the box indeed!

We have seen Deepika Padukone on the red carpet in a stunning black & gold sequin sari paired with minimalistic yet elegant accessories completing the look with bold and classy eye makeup. The actress’ look was given a thumbs up by fashion and beauty girls alike and we too were in awe of her.

Followed by this, the talented actress and fashion diva Chitrangada Singh stole the show with a stunning yet sexy red gown, stealing our hearts and breath away once again.

The fashion icon flaunted her beauty with a mermaid-fit red gown paired with a beautiful pair of earrings and bracelets. But what caught the attention of everyone was the fierce yet elegant eye makeup that enhanced her beauty and put her on the makeup radar for women from across the globe!

From rocking an ethereal gown to stealing the limelight with her bold looks, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh can surely do it all. As a fashion icon, Chitrangada has never once failed to give us her best and the same can be said about Deepika Padukone.

Did you like their bold makeup statements? The fashion girls have their eyes set on these divas for more out-of-the-ordinary and stunning looks in the future, what about you?