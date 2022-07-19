Comicstaan season 3 is garnering love from the audience

Comicstaan season 3 is a new rage that has taken over the masses with its amazing comedians. The netizens are showering their love and praises on social media with their lauding comments.

Welcoming the newest talents in the comedy world, hosted by Abish Matthew & Kusha Kapila the 3rd season of Comicstaan is successfully trending amongst the audiences these days. The show with a new format is studded with amazing contestants who are winning the hearts of the audience with their fabulous comic timing. While talking to their social media the audience shared their love for the show.

Comicstaan S3 is such a delight to watch. Beautiful performances by amazing contestants. Loved it❤️ — Vrutti (@VruttiGala) July 16, 2022

I am recommending @comicstaan season 3. The contestants are pretty strong and overall it’s been a fun watch (binged it last night)… the alternative episode could be skipped, it’s too random. Roast episode is a must watch — Skirt Vonnegut (@geobragged) July 16, 2022

Good thing about comicstaan this year is that each contestant excelled in at least one format. All great contestants. Some very solid performances. The winners were quite deserving. — That Goan Guy (@schmmuck) July 16, 2022

Moreover, The fans will get to see Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian on the judge’s panel & Prashasti, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Anu Menon, Aadar Malik, Kannan Gill, and Rahul Subramaniam as mentors this season. The 8 episode comedy series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.