Comicstaan season 3 is garnering love from the audience

SNS | New Delhi | July 19, 2022 11:51 am

Comicstaan season 3 is a new rage that has taken over the masses with its amazing comedians. The netizens are showering their love and praises on social media with their lauding comments.

Welcoming the newest talents in the comedy world, hosted by Abish Matthew & Kusha Kapila the 3rd season of Comicstaan is successfully trending amongst the audiences these days. The show with a new format is studded with amazing contestants who are winning the hearts of the audience with their fabulous comic timing. While talking to their social media the audience shared their love for the show.

Moreover, The fans will get to see Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta, and Kenny Sebastian on the judge’s panel & Prashasti, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Anu Menon, Aadar Malik, Kannan Gill, and Rahul Subramaniam as mentors this season. The 8 episode comedy series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

