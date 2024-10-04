Coldplay’s concert tickets fiasco: BookMyShow may cancel tickets sold unethically

Since the tickets for Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai went live, BookMyShow, the executive ticketing partner has been caught in a storm. Following the ticket sale on the platform, several other digital platforms started re-selling the tickets. Now, BookMyShow has submitted a formal complaint against such digital platforms. Additionally, a spokesperson of the ticketing platform has shared a statement on the issue. The representative noted that such unethically sold tickets may also be cancelled.

The BookMyShow spokesperson issued, “In its ongoing fight against ticket scalping and black marketing of tickets for Coldplay’s Music of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, BookMyShow has lodged a formal FIR on October 2, 2024. This action follows our initial complaint filed proactively with the Mumbai Police on September 23, 2024, addressing these concerns much before any formal complaint was raised against us. BookMyShow’s FIR filed with the Mumbai police also urges authorities to investigate the unauthorised resale of tickets by individuals and platforms.”

The representative further added, “We have provided details of all resellers that have come to our attention, including independent individuals reselling tickets for this tour across social media platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and beyond, as also digital platforms such as Viagogo, Stubhub Holdings and more, to aid authorities in a thorough investigation. We remain vigilant in monitoring such instances of ticket reselling for this tour through black market channels. And will continue to share all relevant information with the authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken. BookMyShow is assessing the potential cancellation of such tickets that are being sold- unethically.”

Additionally, the spokesperson clarified that the ticketing platform’s decision stays unchanged. The platform condemns the unethical sale of tickets. Moreover, it is not associated with the platforms re-selling Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 tickets. The platform is also offering complete support to the investigating officials. Moreover, the spokesperson put the rumours speculating the concert’s cancellation to rest. The speculations arose amid the legal troubles that have surfaced viz the concert. The spokesperson assured, “We would also like to clarify that Coldplay’s Music of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India will proceed as planned. Reports contrary to this are factually incorrect.”

The globally renowned British band Coldplay is returning to India after eight years. The band will perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.

The tickets for the concert were originally priced between 2,500 and 35,000. However, tickets started reselling for whopping rates. This ranged from 35,000 to Rs 3 lakhs and above on platforms like Viagogo.