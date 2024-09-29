BookMyShow addresses Coldplay ticket scandal amid black market allegations

In response to a growing ticketing scandal surrounding the much-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai, BookMyShow has taken steps to clarify its position following scrutiny from the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The investigation centers on allegations of ticket black marketing, which have raised concerns among fans and industry stakeholders alike.

On September 22, 2023, when tickets for Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025” went on sale, a staggering 13 million fans logged onto the platform, causing a frenzy. A spokesperson from BookMyShow emphasized the company’s commitment to fairness, stating, “We’ve worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, capping sales at four tickets per user and providing clear booking guides.”

Recognizing the overwhelming demand, BookMyShow quickly responded by adding a third concert date in Mumbai to accommodate more fans. The spokesperson acknowledged some initial delays due to the high traffic but reiterated that their queueing system was designed to minimize disruption for genuine ticket buyers.

However, as the excitement grew, so did reports of unauthorized ticket sales. BookMyShow warned fans that numerous third-party platforms, such as Viagogo and Gigsberg, have been listing tickets for the concert without the company’s consent.

“We have no association with any unauthorized ticket selling or reselling platforms,” the spokesperson clarified. The company has condemned ticket scalping, calling it illegal and a practice that undermines the integrity of the event. They have also taken the initiative to file a complaint with the police.

The controversy escalated when advocate Amit Vyas filed a complaint accusing BookMyShow of facilitating these unauthorized sales. Vyas claims that tickets originally priced at Rs 2,500 are being resold for exorbitant amounts, reaching as high as Rs 3 lakh by opportunistic resellers.

The EOW has already begun its investigation, recording Vyas’s statement and identifying several brokers implicated in the alleged ticket scalping. As inquiries continue, further individuals are expected to be summoned.

For Coldplay fans, the anticipation is palpable. The concerts, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium, are among the most eagerly awaited musical events of the year. The band’s return to India has generated immense excitement.