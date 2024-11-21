Coachella 2025: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone to headline

Coachella 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend of music, with Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone announced as the headliners for the iconic festival in Indio, California.

The much-anticipated festival, taking place over two weekends in April, will see Lady Gaga return to the Coachella stage after her memorable performance in 2017 as Beyoncé’s replacement.

Gaga shared her excitement with fans on Instagram, revealing that she had long dreamed of a grand performance in the desert. “I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella… but I wanted to come through for music fans,” she wrote.

Gaga will open the festival on Friday, April 11 and 18, promising an electrifying start with a performance alongside artists like Missy Elliott, Lisa, FKA Twigs, and The Go-Go’s.

On Saturday, April 12 and 19, Green Day will bring their high-energy rock anthems to the stage. The day will also feature an impressive array of talent, including Charli XCX, Misfits, Anitta, T-Pain, and Jimmy Eat World.

Post Malone will close the weekend on Sunday, April 13 and 20, captivating audiences with his signature blend of hip-hop, rock, and pop. Joining him will be artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, and Ty Dolla $ign, creating an unforgettable finale for festival-goers.

Adding to the excitement, Coachella 2025 has teased a unique visual experience for 2025, designed by none other than Travis Scott. Known for his creative flair, Scott promised a “first of its kind” experience, sharing on Instagram that it will be a “NEW CHAPTER, NEW PERFORMANCE, NEW COACHELLA.” Fans can expect an immersive festival atmosphere like never before.