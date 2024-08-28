Chris Pine joins Italian drama ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’

Chris Pine is stepping into the Italian film scene with a new role in “The Kidnapping of Arabella,” directed by Carolina Cavalli. Known for his captivating performances in “Star Trek” and “Wonder Woman,” Pine’s latest project marks a significant addition to his diverse filmography.

Production for the film has just kicked off in the scenic regions of northern Italy, including Veneto and Emilia Romagna. Chris Pine joins Benedetta Porcaroli, who plays a young woman feeling detached from her life until a transformative encounter with a 7-year-old girl shifts her perspective. This role further extends Porcaroli’s successful partnership with Cavalli, following their work on the praised debut film “Amanda.”

“Amanda,” which earned accolades at the 2022 Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti Extra section and also appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival, showcased Porcaroli’s talent as an isolated woman reconnecting with a childhood friend. Pine’s recent notable works include “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Poolman.”

Produced by Elsinore Film and The Apartment, a Fremantle company, the film benefits from the expertise of producers Antonio Celsi and Annamaria Morelli. With its picturesque Italian backdrop and a strong cast, “The Kidnapping of Arabella” is poised to capture attention both for its artistic merit and its star-studded lineup.