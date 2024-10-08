Drake takes a dig at ‘fake friends’ amid feud with Kendrick Lamar

As the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar intensifies, they leave no stone unturned to keep the battle alive. Recently, the ‘One Dance’ singer took the stage at Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party in Toronto on Saturday night. There he made a cryptic speech about ‘fake friends’ which seemed to be aimed at colleagues siding with Lamar.

Taking the moment to take a dig at his ‘fake friends’ Drake said, “My real friends are definitely in the building. But let me tell you that you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, people you thought were close to you switch up.” Moreover, the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker added, “They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization, wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

After concluding his speech, Drake played Beyonce’s track ‘Me, Myself and I.’ Taking it a notch ahead, the rapper also played 50 Cent’s 2003 hit ‘Many Men,’ which features lyrics about betrayal and destiny.

Drake spoke on “real friends” last night “People you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you… they might switch up… they might stab you in the back.” pic.twitter.com/pkCwAgxU1t — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 6, 2024

Following his fallout with Kendrick Lamar, Drake hit the unfollow button on Instagram for The Weeknd, Future, Metro Boomin, and Rick Ross. Moreover, he removed NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan from his friends list. Fans anticipate the move is in response to both athletes showing support for Lamar by attending his Juneteenth concert. While James was in the audience, DeRozan joined Lamar onstage as he performed ‘Not Like Us,’ which is his diss track aimed at Drake. In the track, Lamar accuses Drake of inappropriate behaviour, which Drake denies. Reportedly, the feud between the two escalated when Drake made allegations about Lamar’s relationship with fiancé Whitney Alford. Moreover, he questioned the paternity of their child.

Meanwhile, fans of Drake are waiting in anticipation for his next music project.