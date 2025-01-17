Chris Martin lands in Mumbai, greets paps with a Namaste!

The excitement is palpable as Mumbai gears up to host Coldplay, one of the world’s most iconic bands, for their much-anticipated concerts, and with just two days to go, the buzz reached fever pitch on Thursday evening when the band’s lead vocalist, Chris Martin, touched down in the city.

Known for his soulful voice on chart-topping tracks like ‘Fix You’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, Chris Martin was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting a relaxed yet stylish look. Dressed in a casual T-shirt, trousers, and a signature blue beanie, he paused to greet photographers with a warm ‘namaste’.

Advertisement

Coldplay’s India leg is part of their global ‘Music of the Spheres’ tour, promising an unforgettable experience for fans. The band will take the stage at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai for three electrifying performances on January 18, 19, and 21.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement, opening acts by artists Shone, Elyanna, and India’s very own Jasleen Royal are ready to get the crowd roaring before Coldplay’s magic unfolds.

The Mumbai concerts are just the beginning. The band will also perform in Ahmedabad at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, making this a memorable tour for Indian fans.

After wrapping up their India shows, Coldplay will continue their ‘Music of the Spheres’ journey, heading to Hong Kong and South Korea in April.

Formed in 1997, Coldplay comprises Chris Martin (vocals and piano), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums and percussion), with Phil Harvey managing the band. Over the years, they’ve won numerous awards and accolades, becoming a household name worldwide.

The Indian concerts, organized by BookMyShow Live, promise to deliver not just music but an immersive experience for attendees.