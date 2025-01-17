Saif Ali Khan stabbed: From actor sustaining severe wounds to Police forming 20 teams to track attacker, here’s what we know so far

Thursday morning brought shocking news as the country woke up to reports of an attack on popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra residence during a suspected burglary attempt, where he sustained several major stab wounds.

The ‘Hum Tum’ star was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. He underwent surgery there and is currently recovering in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police formed 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder who stabbed Saif.

Here are all the details about the unfortunate incident that happened at the house of Saif

Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Attack on Saif in the wee hours of Thursday

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor’s maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif undergoes surgery at Lilavati Hospital

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor’s spine and repair his ‘leaking spinal fluid’. While Saif is “out of danger”, doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering

Police update on attack

Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter. Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating an attack on Saif, said that the incident was a “robbery attempt” and the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan’s house.

Gedam said, “Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan’s house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station.”

Saif’s PR team confirms the attack

Hours after the shocking incident, Saif’s PR team issued a statement requesting privacy from fans and media.

“There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence during which he was attacked and has suffered some injuries. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation,” the statement read

Family and friends visit hospital to meet Saif

In no time, Saif’s family members and close friends gathered at Lilavati Hospital after learning about the shocking incident. From Saif’s wife Kareena, sister Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu to children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, all his close ones visited the hospital to check on the actor’s health. On Thursday evening, Saif’s mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was also spotted visiting the hospital.

Police record statements of staff members from Saif’s residence

Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family.

According to the complainant, the intruder attacked the maid allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both her hands.

“He ran towards me with something like wood in his left hand and a long thin hexa blade in his right hand, during the scuffle, he tried to attack me with the blade, when I tried to protect myself by moving my hand forward, something like a knife hit my wrist near both my hands and the middle finger of my left hand. At that time, I asked him “What do you want” Then he said, “I need money, I asked how much.” Then he said in English ‘One crore’,” the statement read.

In the recorded statement, the house help mentioned that the incident happened at 2 AM on January 16.

“When I looked again I saw a shadow at the bathroom door, and as I bent down to see who might be inside, one person came out and went towards their (Saif Ali Khan’s) son,” the statement added.

It added, “He attacked Saif with a wooden object in her hand and a hexa blade… We all ran out of the room and pulled the door and then we all ran towards him. Hearing the sound, Ramesh, Hari, Ramu and Paswan who were sleeping came out. When we took him to the room again, the door of the room was open.”

Kareena’s first official statement

After hours of the incident, Saif’s wife and actor Kareena Kapoor released a public statement on Instagram, addressing the incident and the media coverage that followed.

Kareena described the day as “incredibly challenging” for her family. She requested requested members of the media to respect their privacy during this difficult period.

“We are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage,” Kareena said.

“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” the statement further said.

Mumbai Police form 20 teams to track attacker

In a major development, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams to track the assailant who intruded into the actor’s residence and attacked him.