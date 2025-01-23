Chris Martin graces Sachin Tendulkar Foundation’s 5th anniversary celebration

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded gathering on Wednesday evening as Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin attended the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation’s (STF) five-year anniversary celebration.

Held at the Bombay Club, the intimate event marked a significant milestone for the foundation, which has been working tirelessly to uplift the underprivileged in India, focusing on health, education, and sports.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, founded by Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, has been instrumental in impacting the lives of countless children across India.

Chris Martin, who has been a long-time friend of the Tendulkar family, engaged in a heartfelt conversation with Sachin Tendulkar during the celebration.

Dressed in a sleek all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers, Martin congratulated Sachin on the success of STF and expressed admiration for the foundation’s dedication to improving the lives of children, especially through sports and education.

This event was particularly special as it also marked Sara Tendulkar’s first official engagement as the Director of the foundation.

In her speech, Sara reflected on the profound influence her family had on her understanding of giving back. She shared, “Growing up, my family always inspired me, and shaped my understanding of the power of giving. I had the opportunity to witness the Foundation’s work and see the spark of hope that lights up in the lives of not just the children but in entire families.”

She also acknowledged the foundation’s remarkable achievement of touching over 100,000 young lives in just five years.

Sara, who now leads the foundation, expressed her excitement about continuing her parents’ legacy. “As Director, I cannot wait to build on what my parents started and make sure that every little dream gets noticed and nurtured. I look forward to this journey as we light up a world of possibilities for children who are the future,” she added.

The event also featured a short film that highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Tendulkars and STF, showcasing their commitment to empowering young dreamers.

The film celebrated the foundation’s collaborations with over 15 NGO partners, whose contributions have been essential in the foundation’s growth.

Sachin Tendulkar took the stage to reflect on the foundation’s journey, recalling how the idea of STF came to life after his retirement from cricket. “When I walked back to the pavilion one last time, I had an inkling in my mind that my innings was far from over,” Sachin shared.

He spoke about the vision he and Anjali had for helping the less privileged and providing young dreamers with the support they needed to realize their potential.

“The journey is in full swing and with Sara leading the way now, I am confident that STF will continue to transform millions of dreams into reality and give wings to the doers,” he said.