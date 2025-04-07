Sachin Tendulkar soaks in Meghalaya’s charm, from living root bridges to Garo cuisine

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed a serene family vacation in Meghalaya, where he has been captivated by the state’s stunning landscapes, hospitality, and rich culinary traditions.

Accompanied by his wife, daughter, and a few close friends, Tendulkar arrived in the state on March 6 and has since been exploring some of the most iconic spots, including Sohra (Cherrapunji) and Mawlynnong — famed respectively as the world’s wettest place and Asia’s cleanest village.

Despite visiting Sohra during its dry season, Tendulkar was impressed by its scenic beauty. Mawlynnong, with its bamboo skywalk, lush greenery, and traditional Khasi homes, left a lasting impression on the cricketing great. He also took time to visit the nearby living root bridge in Nohwet, a natural wonder woven into the cultural fabric of Meghalaya.

The Tendulkar family is staying at a private resort overlooking the picturesque Umiam Lake, where they recently enjoyed a quiet picnic.

During his stay, the Master Blaster also dined at the Shillong Marriott Hotel, where a special menu curated by MasterChef India finalist Nambie Marak introduced him to traditional Garo cuisine.

Marak, overwhelmed by the experience, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram along with a selfie with Tendulkar.

“Some moments are etched in your heart forever — this was one of them,” she wrote. “Like millions, I grew up cheering for him. To meet him and cook for him was surreal. He was so calm, kind, and even taught me how to take a better selfie!”

Tendulkar is also expected to host a high tea with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his resort before heading to Assam’s Kaziranga National Park for the next leg of his vacation. The cricket icon is scheduled to return to Mumbai on April 9.