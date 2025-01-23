Bhumi Pednekar in Davos: “We need more women in places of power”

Actor and environmental advocate Bhumi Pednekar, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasized the need for greater gender equality and the inclusion of women in leadership roles.

Recognized as a Young Global Leader by the forum last year, Bhumi shared her thoughts on societal challenges, her acting career, and her aspirations to work in Hollywood.

Reflecting on her journey, Bhumi Pednekar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such an influential platform in Davos. “This is a space for meaningful conversations about making the world better,” she said. “Throughout my career, both on-screen and off, I’ve tried to create positive change. Being here deepens that purpose and accelerates efforts to connect with like-minded people globally.”

The actor highlighted her commitment to portraying strong, independent women in her films. “If you look at my roles, they’ve always been characters with agency. I have a platform and an audience that has supported me, and I feel a responsibility to ensure I don’t underrepresent my gender. There are young girls watching, and I want to be a role model for them,” she explained.

However, she acknowledged that the gender gap remains a significant issue worldwide.

“We need more women in positions of power,” Bhumi stated firmly. “This change must begin at the grassroots level and extend to boardrooms. Women must be part of decision-making processes at every level.”

Bhumi also spoke about her personal inspiration—her mother. After losing her father, her mother became a single parent and instilled in her children the values of resilience and ambition.

“My mother taught us never to let our gender limit our dreams or ambitions. Her courage and values have shaped who I am today,” she said.

When asked about her role models in Bollywood, Bhumi mentioned Priyanka Chopra as someone she admired while growing up. “She’s been a source of inspiration for many, including me,” she added.

Bhumi also touched on her belief that art transcends boundaries. “Art has no borders. It’s not confined by language,” she remarked, expressing her desire to explore opportunities in Hollywood. “I’m definitely interested in working internationally and showcasing the universality of art.”