Cartoon Network shut down rumors: Channel responds to viral claims

Popular animated TV network Cartoon Network defined the childhoods of several netizens. Recently, a rumor took over social media claiming that the channel is dead, leading to the hashtag ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ becoming trending. The channel, which gave the world several memorable shows including ‘Johnny Bravo,’ ‘The Powerpuff Girls,’ and ‘Scooby-Doo’ among others, has released a statement responding to the claims.

The rumor surfaced when an X page called Animation Workers Ignited posted a video stating that “Cartoon Network is essentially dead.” The accompanying clip, which went viral, also suggested that other animation studios are facing similar challenges due to industry layoffs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Advertisement Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork Active members of TAG can help by filling out your survey! Today (7/8) is the last day! pic.twitter.com/dHNMvA1q0A — Animation Workers Ignited (@AWorkersIgnited) July 8, 2024

The video described the issue, stating, “Cartoon Network is essentially dead and other big animation studios are not far behind. What happened to all the animation workers? Many are unemployed in record numbers, with some jobless for over a year, despite carrying the industry during the pandemic. When Covid first hit, animation was able to operate completely remotely, making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted. But studios repaid them by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off artists en masse.”

Animation Workers Ignited, a community-run account associated with The Animation Guild, posted the video to spread awareness about the state of the animation industry, which was massively impacted by the pandemic. In the accompanying caption, the post asked people to express their solidarity with the industry’s struggles by using the hashtag ‘RIPCartoonNetwork’ and sharing their favorite CN shows from their childhoods.

This led to a massive outpouring, with netizens sharing moments from their favorite shows, and the hashtag soon became trending.

Courage The Cowardly Dog will always be a favorite! It’s very sad to hear that the animators were treated so poorly and hopefully they can find work soon! pic.twitter.com/LXUwlYHKLI — Gabby Shires (@GabbyShires) July 8, 2024

After the hashtag and the rumor went viral, several netizens assumed that the studio was permanently shutting down. This prompted Cartoon Network to release a statement clarifying the future of the channel.

I’ll probably remember that episode of the grim adventures of billy and Mandy when they tried to get her to smile for the entire rest of my life pic.twitter.com/B9PcWhNLC1 — Shady (@ShadyMikeGaming) July 8, 2024

The channel stated, “Cartoon Network would like to clarify that there is no truth to the speculation that the network or the studio is shutting down. With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe.”

The channel is going to continue making animated shows and has several upcoming titles lined up. Some of these include ‘Adventure Time’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.’