Do you fancy a cup of tea on a train? This viral video might change your mind!

A video has gone viral on social media, capturing a man washing his tea container using the jet spray in the toilet of a moving train.

The unsanitary act of the tea seller has left netizens outraged, sparking widespread discussions about hygiene and safety in public transportation.

The clip shows the individual rinsing the tea pot, presumably used to serve passengers, using the jet spray installed in the train’s bathroom.

The unsettling scene has raised questions about the sanitary practices followed by vendors and service providers onboard trains.

Social media users were quick to express their disgust, with many calling for stricter hygiene checks and penalties for such behavior.

“Cleaning with a toilet jet means a guaranteed promise of cleanliness,” wrote one user on X.

“Most unhygienic system we have …,” said another.

Watch the video below:

| In a viral video, a man was filmed washing his tea container with the jet spray of the toilet on a moving train. The video has sparked massive outrage on social media.#IndianRailways #FoodSafety #ViralVideo #Hygiene #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/9bZGZGAvEn — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 23, 2025