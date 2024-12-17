Popeye and Tintin to break free from copyright and enter public domain

Starting January 1, 2025, two beloved comic characters, Popeye and Tintin, will officially enter the public domain in the United States.

This means that anyone will be able to use and adapt these characters without needing permission or paying royalties to the original copyright holders.

Popeye, the spinach-fueled sailor with a punch-first attitude, and Tintin, the intrepid young reporter, will join a growing list of iconic works whose copyright protection expires after 95 years.

While this year’s crop of public domain works doesn’t carry the same cultural weight as last year’s inclusion of Mickey Mouse, it still offers a treasure trove of classic content.

Among the newly public works are early Mickey cartoons, Faulkner and Hemingway novels, and landmark films from Alfred Hitchcock, Cecil B. DeMille, and John Ford. Music by legends like Fats Waller, Cole Porter, and George Gershwin also enters the public domain, opening up exciting possibilities for artists and creators.

Popeye, first introduced in 1929 by cartoonist E.C. Segar in the newspaper strip ‘Thimble Theater’, is known for his iconic catchphrase, “I yam what I yam,” and his tendency to solve problems with his fists.

While Popeye’s first appearance is now free to use, not all of his characteristics are. For example, the spinach that gives him his super-strength and his famous animated shorts from the 1930s remain under copyright. The same goes for the 1980 live-action film ‘Popeye’, starring Robin Williams, which is still under protection.

Similarly, Tintin, the Belgian reporter created by Hergé, will be available for new interpretations, though like Popeye, only the earliest works from 1929 are public domain. The later stories and adaptations, including the 2011 film directed by Steven Spielberg, still have copyright.

For many, the entry of these characters into the public domain is an exciting opportunity to reimagine them in new ways, whether through fan creations, commercial products, or new adaptations.