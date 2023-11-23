Cardi B Hits Back at Body-Shamer Over Workout Video Criticism

Cardi B clapped back at a social media user who criticized her for sharing a workout video, accusing her of pretending to exercise after undergoing cosmetic procedures. The rapper, known for her candidness about her various cosmetic enhancements, didn’t hold back in setting the record straight.

In a gym clip posted by Cardi B, the 31-year-old artist showcased her figure in snug green leggings. However, a Twitter user took issue with her, stating, “I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh.” Cardi wasted no time in responding, offering a straightforward explanation for her actions.

Less than an hour after the critical tweet, Cardi fired back, emphasizing her consistent openness about her cosmetic procedures. “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat. Also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out!” she explained.

Advertisement

The “Hustlers” star shed light on the challenges of maintaining her physique, especially after undergoing procedures like liposuction. She debunked the misconception that individuals who opt for such procedures can effortlessly avoid exercise, emphasizing the need for ongoing effort to keep the results intact. “THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!” she asserted.

Cardi’s loyal fanbase quickly rallied in her defense within the comments section. The rapper has consistently been open about her cosmetic journey, detailing procedures such as teeth veneers, butt injections, a nose job, and breast augmentation following the birth of her daughter, Kulture.

In the era of social media, where influencers often face scrutiny for their authenticity, Cardi B’s response served as a candid reminder of the effort required to maintain a certain image, even after cosmetic enhancements. The rapper’s commitment to dispelling misconceptions about her lifestyle resonated with her followers, who echoed their support in the comments.

Cardi’s clapback not only defended her workout video but also highlighted the importance of understanding the nuances of body maintenance, particularly for those who have undergone cosmetic alterations. As discussions surrounding body image and beauty standards persist, Cardi B’s unfiltered response added a dose of reality to the curated world of social media, showcasing the ongoing dedication required to achieve and sustain the desired aesthetic.