Kesha defies body shamers: ‘Hate me harder, I feel powerful’

Pop star Kesha recently took a bold stand against body shamers who criticized her recent bikini photos. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 37-year-old singer addressed the negative comments head-on, expressing pride in her body despite the hurtful remarks.

“I didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed, but I am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot,” Kesha wrote alongside photos of herself in a black string bikini at the beach. The singer pointed out her resilience, mentioning how she once tore her ACL on stage but finished the show, and how her body has helped mend her emotional wounds.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesha (@kesha)

Far from being demoralized, Kesha flipped the script on her critics, explaining that their harsh words only made her feel stronger. “To those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful,” she asserted. Her message to them was clear: “So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. In the meantime, hate me harder, b****h:).”

This isn’t the first time Kesha has faced body shaming. In a candid essay for Teen Vogue in 2017, she revealed her struggles with bullying and an eating disorder during her youth. Reflecting on her experiences, Kesha expressed dismay over the prevalence of online shaming today, describing it as deeply damaging to one’s self-confidence and sense of worth.

“I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth,” Kesha wrote in her essay. “I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.”

In her latest Instagram post, Kesha’s defiance against body shamers resonated with many of her fans and supporters, who flooded her comments with messages of admiration and solidarity. Her courageous response serves as a powerful reminder to embrace body positivity and reject the harmful practice of tearing others down.