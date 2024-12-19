Cardi B demands Offset sign divorce papers after explosive online feud

Divorce battle of Cardi B and Offset has once again taken a dramatic turn, with the rapper publicly calling out her estranged husband on social media.

The tension between the couple, who have been embroiled in a rocky relationship, flared up after Offset made some critical comments about Cardi’s actions.

The drama began when Cardi B, who filed for divorce from Offset in August, took to social media to demand that he finalize the divorce.

Her post came after a heated exchange between the two on X (formerly Twitter). In a now-deleted post, Offset accused Cardi of focusing on the wrong things, writing, “Nobody wins when the fam fight. Stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe it ain’t the look u a fire women good music but u focus on d–k and tryna make me look bad.”

Cardi B wasted no time in responding, slamming her estranged husband’s accusations. In a deleted post, she fired back, questioning his comments: “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d–k?? You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!!” She ended the message with a blunt demand: “Sign the papers TODAY.”

The couple, who married in 2017, shares three children—Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 3-month-old baby girl. Their relationship has been turbulent, with public drama and a previous divorce filing in 2020 before briefly reconciling.

This fiery social media exchange marks a stark contrast to Cardi B’s earlier tone just days before. Earlier this week, she had shared a more positive update on her relationship with Offset, hinting at a more peaceful co-parenting arrangement.

“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy,” she said during a live broadcast on X Spaces. She added, “We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting.” Cardi also expressed her happiness, noting that there had been “no drama, no bulls–t” for over a week—a welcome change after months of tension.